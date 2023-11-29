Australia: Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked hotel where families of hostages staying

An Israeli delegation made up of family members of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza currently in Australia on an advocacy campaign was prevented from entering their hotel in Melbourne by dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
The Israeli delegation was evacuated from the hotel to the local police station, and security officials were discussing the situation with the delegation's security detail. At the same time, the hotel was searched by local police forces and the security bodies accompanying the delegation.
The families met on Tuesday with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penelope Wong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Richard Marles. In addition, they met with other government officials and members of parliament and with representatives of the large Jewish communities of Melbourne and Sydney.
The delegation visited Australia at the initiative of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.