'I wish for the chance to see my Noa, at home': Mother battling cancer begs for return of daughter held in Gaza

Liora Argamani, whose daughter Noa was abducted to Gaza from the Supernova rave on October 7 while being taken away on a motorcycle and screaming for help, released a video on Wednesday urgently requesting her daughter's swift return to see her alive.

Liora, 61, is battling brain cancer, and her condition has worsened significantly in recent months. Doctors estimate her time is short, possibly measured in weeks.

Noa, the only daughter of Liora and Yaakov Argamani, has been in Hamas captivity for 54 days. She became a symbol of Hamas's monstrous cruelty in the October 7 massacre after a video showing her capture along with her partner Avinatan Or went viral.

In the video, which went viral, Argamani is seen being forcibly taken on a motorcycle, struggling and screaming, while Or is roughly handled by the terrorists.

Reports indicate that the couple, who had attended the Supernova desert rave before the massacre, hid from Hamas terrorists for hours, reported their location and texted for help, but none arrived until they were discovered by the terrorists.

Now, after most children and adult women have been released from terrorist captivity, a heart-wrenching video shows mother Liora pleading for Noa's return so that she can see her alive.

In the video, Liora appeals to U.S. President Joe Biden and the Red Cross to bring her daughter back.

"I am Liora Argamani. Noa Argamani's mother, the beautiful girl kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza,” she says in the video.

“I have cancer. Brain cancer. I don't know how long I have left. I wish for the chance to see my Noa, at home. I call upon President Biden and the Red Cross to bring back my Noa as soon as possible so that I get the chance to see her.”