No UNRWA, no food in Gaza, residents fear

Gazans are concerned about the repercussions of Israel's decision to cancel its agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). Efforts are underway to find alternatives or prevent the decision from being implemented.

"There's chaos, and food has almost completely run out. What should we do now? Die of hunger?" said a displaced person in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah. UNRWA spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna added, "There's no substitute for the agency's operations."

In an interview with Ynet, Abu Hasna explained that attempts were made over the past year to introduce other organizations to replace UNRWA in the Strip, but according to him, "these are small organizations that can't replace a massive institution like UNRWA, which has 13,000 employees and hundreds of facilities. No one can be a substitute for UNRWA logistically; therefore, chaos will ensue."

Data from Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) indicates that around 600 aid trucks are still waiting to be distributed in Gaza. The inability to maintain a steady distribution pace and a severe shortage of personnel in Gaza don’t bode well for the displaced population in the enclave.

Abu Hasna noted that various aid organizations have operated in the area throughout the year, but their smaller scale has hindered them from keeping up with demand. One of these organizations is "al-Sahm al-Shahim," staffed by associates of Palestinian politician Mohammed Dahlan. However, criticism against the organization has recently sounded in Gaza. "They're discriminatory in distributing aid and medical supplies," said one of the displaced.

"There are already alternatives to UNRWA present,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in response to UNRWA's claims that no aid alternative exists in the Strip. “Other international aid organizations aren’t involved in terrorist activities." He stressed that Israel "is committed to international law and will continue to uphold it, while ensuring the safety of its citizens."

"Despite extensive evidence presented to the UN showing that UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre and that many of them are Hamas terrorists, the UN has ignored this and taken no action in the matter,” he added.

The Palestinian Authority has also expressed concern , with presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh having accused Israel of "disregarding all international norms, conventions, resolutions and international humanitarian law."

"Israel continues its campaign against UNRWA to disregard the refugee issue, cancel the right of return and obstruct its operations and mandate,” he added. “The world must take serious and concrete actions against Israel. This decision by the Israeli government is very dangerous."

Meanwhile, the agency is expected to continue operating in Gaza according to UNRWA's official website and providing services to Palestinian refugees "until a fair and lasting solution to their issue is found." The agency noted that the responsibility to assist in finding this solution lies with the international community.

