Qatar, Spain call for establishment of Palestinian state in joint statement

Qatar and Spain issued a joint statement during the two countries’ first Inaugural Strategic Dialogue held in Madrid on Friday, in which they called for peace in the Middle East and the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“Achieving comprehensive and just peace in the region is contingent upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement read.
The event was attended by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Spain’s Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Government Minister Jose Manuel Albares and comes against the backdrop of Spain’s official recognition of Palestine as a state back in May.
The event meant to bolster cooperation between the two countries was agreed upon during Al-Thani's first state visit to Spain back in May 2022 where Qatar and Spain expressed their desire to make their strategic partnership stronger.
During the event, the two states stressed the international community should join them in calling for peace amid the war in Gaza and urged for additional aid to reach the Strip and for the release of the Israeli hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave.