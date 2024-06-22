Qatar, Spain call for establishment of Palestinian state in joint statement

and Spain issued a joint statement during the two countries’ first Inaugural Strategic Dialogue held in Madrid on Friday, in which they called for peace in the Middle East and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

and Spain issued a joint statement during the two countries’ first Inaugural Strategic Dialogue held in Madrid on Friday, in which they called for peace in the Middle East and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Achieving comprehensive and just peace in the region is contingent upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement read.

“Achieving comprehensive and just peace in the region is contingent upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement read.

“Achieving comprehensive and just peace in the region is contingent upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement read.

The event was attended by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Spain’s Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Government Minister Jose Manuel Albares and comes against the backdrop of

The event was attended by Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Spain’s Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Government Minister Jose Manuel Albares and comes against the backdrop of