5 terrorists killed in IDF strike on West Bank refugee camp targeting operations room

The Palestinians report that at least five people were killed in an IDF drone strike in the Nur al-Shams camp near the West Bank city of Tulkarm , which the IDF said in a statement on Monday night, was aimed at an "operations room in the area."





Scenes from IDF drone strike on terrorist operations room in Nur al-Shams camp





A warehouse full of explosives was bombed in the attack, according to the Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, "five dead arrived at the government hospital Tul Kerem as a result of the bombing in the Nur al-Shams camp."

One of the dead is Jibril Jibril, 20, from Qalqilya, a member of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. He was released from prison in Israel as part of the hostage for prisoner deal between Israel and the terrorist organization in November, and shortly after his release he carried out several shootings and became a wanted man.

2 View gallery Damage caused by IDF drone strike in Nur al-Shams camp in West Bank

According to the Palestinians, the warehouse that was attacked is behind the house of the commander of the Tulkarm Battalion of Islamic Jihad, Abu Shuja'a, who has been the target of previous assassination attempts. In April, the Palestinians reported that Abu Shuja'a had been killed by IDF forces along with four other terrorists, but it later turned out that these were false reports and that he had not been killed.

In June, after an Israeli Air Force attack in Nur al-Shams in which the Islamic Jihad activist Saeed Jaber was eliminated, Palestinian sources said that the bombed building belonged to Abu Shuja'a's uncle.

2 View gallery Killed Hamas al-Qassam Brigades terrorist Jibril Jibril

On Thursday, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced three deaths in an IDF attack on Tulkarm. According to the security forces, this was an attack carried out from the air at night using an Air Force drone against armed terrorists. Since the beginning of the war, more than 70 airstrikes have been carried out in the West Bank.