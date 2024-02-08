US Senate Republicans blocked a aid to Israel, Ukraine





Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a 118-billion-dollar aid package to Israel and Ukraine, that also includes funding for humanitarian aid to Gaza and dramatic restrictions on illegal immigration on the Southern Border with Mexico.

The bill was presented after lengthy negotiations involving the White House, but republicans refused to give U.S. President Joe Biden the political win in an election year.

2 View gallery Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (C) speaks to members of the news media before the Senate failed to advance a bipartisan immigration and foreign aid bill ( Photo: Michael Reynolds / EPA )

Former President Donald Trump who is expected to face Biden in the November race for the presidency call on his party members not to approve the bill, that would have required a 60- vote majority to pass. Only for Republican senators supported the bill.

