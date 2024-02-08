US Senate Republicans blocked a aid to Israel, Ukraine

Despite agreement among Republicans and Democrats, bill that would provide 14 billion in aid to Israel fails as former President Donald Trump refuses to allow Biden a win during an election year

Agencies, Ynet|
Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a 118-billion-dollar aid package to Israel and Ukraine, that also includes funding for humanitarian aid to Gaza and dramatic restrictions on illegal immigration on the Southern Border with Mexico.
The bill was presented after lengthy negotiations involving the White House, but republicans refused to give U.S. President Joe Biden the political win in an election year.
Former President Donald Trump who is expected to face Biden in the November race for the presidency call on his party members not to approve the bill, that would have required a 60- vote majority to pass. Only for Republican senators supported the bill.
The Biden administration has failed to legislate funding aid to Israel, for four months, since the war in Gaza began although both sides of the aisle agree that support for Israel in the war is necessary. Biden insists on including aid for Ukraine in the bill, which many Republicans say they oppose.
