The questions Netanyahu does not want to answer

The Government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been in power for the past seven months after he won the November 2022 elections, and in that time the prime minister has given only four interviews to the Israeli media while having sat for 21 interviews in the international press. His latest media blitz has been on American networks after speaking to CBS, ABC, CNN, FOX and NBC.

Speaking to NBC on Monday, Netanyahu said there was no danger of civil war in Israel, rejecting the concerns raised by the network's international correspondent Raf Sanchez that he could guarantee as much. He did concede that there was deep division over his legislative push but said the mass protests that erupted in the wake of the Knesset's vote to pass the reasonability bill, were a price worth paying.

4 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he appeared in the U.S. Media in recent interviews ( ' )

Israelis understand the prime minister's reluctance to face the questions of local journalists. His interviews on international outlets allow him to avoid hard questions primarily because the interviewers often lack knowledge of Israeli law and familiarity with recent events and since they have little interest in perusing questions about matters that are critical to Israelis such as the rising cost of living.

They also treat their guest with more respect than their local counterparts would muster, although in some cases, Netanyahu did receive pushback over some of his claims and difficult questions were asked.

As a public service, Ynet has collected questions that should have been asked of Netanyahu, had he agreed to sit down with Israeli journalists, Although we cannot know what his answers would be, we can at least understand what responses the Israeli public has been thus far, deprived of.

• Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi asked to meet with you before the Knesset vote on the reasonability clause, curtailing the Supreme Court's oversight powers. He did send a letter to you at the hospital where you were being administered a pacemaker, warning you of an erosion in the military's preparedness for war. Did you disrespect the military and its warnings?

4 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Herzi Halevi ( Photo: GPO )

• You have branded volunteers in the military reserves who said they would not serve in the military of a non-democratic regime, " insubordinate," accusing them of desertion while your coalition includes some who have never serviced in the IDF or have been in the military for a short period of time. Is this not a double standard on your part? And what of the claims that you yourself avoided reserve duty?

• Would it not be advisable to set aside the judicial legislative push amid security threats Israel is faced with?

• During the vote last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin were seen arguing with each other while sitting to your left and to your right. You had vowed, in contradiction of your conflict of interest agreement, to take control of the legislation and its repercussions. Why did you stay out of their argument? Are you running the show or is it Levin and Religious Zionist lawmaker Simcha Rothman? There are allegations that Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir are really in charge, despite your assurances to steer the government's course.

4 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by Yoav Gallant and Yariv Levin during the vote to pass the first in his legislative overhaul plan ( Photo: Abir Sultan/EPA )

• You have often described yourself as Mr. Economy. Israel recently received stron warnings from some of the international credit firms that its economy may be compromised by your judicial legislation. Do you still think it is a momentary panic and that the "dust will settle?" Israelis' pensions and funds are at risk.

• President Issac Herzog said you were responsible for the current crisis and you must be the one to find a solution because you hold the power. You on the other hand blame the opposition. What would you say to the president?

• In your victory speech the night you won the elections, you did not mention the initiative to overhaul Israel's judicial system, at all. According to reports, it was presented to the public without your knowledge or approval. Are you angry with your Justice Minister?

• On that night when you emerged as the victor in the elections you promised your government would take care of everyone but since then the country has been torn apart. Hundreds of thousands have been on the streets protesting for 30 weeks and do not feel that their concerns are being considered by you. What would you tell them?

• You had in the past condemned anti-LGBTQ comments. Last week a minister in your government told the court that he does not believe families of same-sex parents should be allowed to adopt children. We have not heard one word on the matter from you. Are you acquiescing to the narrative expressed by members of your coalition?

• Many believe the bill that was passed last week, was just the first step in your comprehensive plan to change the legal system and that other measures will be brought forth piecemeal. What are your plans? Why when you were asked by CNN and later by NBC, did you avoid saying whether or not you would abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court should the reasonability law be overturned? Can you commit to not firing the Attorney General?

• Since the beginning of the year, 139 people in the Arab sector have been murdered and there is also a rise in the number of fatalities from terror attacks compared to the previous year, when another government was in power, one you accused of collaborating with the Muslim Brothers. Can your government deal with the matter? Are you in agreement with the way Itamar Ben-Gvir has been conducting himself as the minister?

4 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu with Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: AFP )

• The cost of living is rising. In the past seven months, inflation has surged, prices have spiked and contrary to your promises to lower prices, you established a committee, but have presented no results.

• Were you in danger of dying when you were hospitalized and implanted with a pacemaker? Did your office conceal vital information from the public?

• Your son Yair, left Israel in March and has been residing overseas since. Can you tell us what were the circumstances that led to his departure?