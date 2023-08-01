Iran slams Saudi-Israeli normalization process

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, warned that the normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia could adversely impact regional peace and stability, without elaborating further.

During his weekly press conference in Tehran, Kanaani launched a scathing attack on President Joe Biden, accusing him of spearheading efforts to strengthen ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He asserted, "It is evident that bolstering the position of the occupying Zionist regime has been a top priority for the American administration, spanning both Republican and Democratic leadership under the Biden regime."

Ynet's sister publication Yedioth Ahronoth, recently exposed confidential discussions surrounding efforts to bring about normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. There were concerns within the Israeli security establishment that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might concede to Saudi demands for advances to their civilian nuclear ambitions.

Kanaani focused his criticism on the "Zionist occupation regime" and the American government. "In recent months, we have seen how innocent Palestinians were killed by the Zionists and 3,000 more Palestinians were arrested," he said.

"Houses are being destroyed, settlements are being expanded and past agreements with the Palestinians are being violated. Any arrangement with the Zionist entity does not serve the problem of the Palestinian and every step towards normalization would only lead to an increase in the number of crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians," he said refraining from mentioning Suadi Arabia by name.

Amid the ongoing efforts towards normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, the reconciliation efforts underway between Tehran and Riyadh might be jeopardized by the conflict over the vast gas field in the Persian Gulf, which could escalate into a major crisis.