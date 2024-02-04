Ben-Gvir trashes US president in WSJ: 'Biden is busy giving aid to Hamas, with Trump it would be different'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was interviewed by the American newspaper Wall Street Journal, and criticized US President Joe Biden. “Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir told the American newspaper. “If Trump was in power, the U.S. conduct would be completely different.”

Ben-Gvir also stated that he thinks the Biden administration is "hurting Israel's war effort," and that he believes Trump would allow a "freer hand" to suppress Hamas.

Against the backdrop of the controversial "Victory Conference," which called for settlement in the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria as a response to the October 7 massacre, Ben-Gvir explained in an interview with the WSJ his plan for the voluntary emigration of Gaza residents. According to him, encouraging Gazans to voluntarily emigrate to places around the world through financial incentives is "the real humanitarian solution."

An international conference, according to Ben-Gvir, may help in finding countries willing to accept Palestinian refugees. He also said that there are Palestinians who would be open to discussing this, partly based on intelligence material that he received. He declined to elaborate.

Ben Gvir, who danced with those present when he arrived at the conference last week, said at the beginning of his speech that he and his wife moved 19 years ago to live in Gush Katif, but then a sign was hoisted in the hall that read "Only a transfer will bring peace." Some of those present began to shout "Transfer!" and Ben Gvir said in response: "They are right to voluntarily encourage them to leave."

Some officials took down the sign, and Ben-Gvir said: "Escape brings war. We need to return home and control the territory and also propose a solution to encourage immigration and a death penalty law for terrorists."

Apart from that, in the WSJ profile, in which Ben Gabir is presented as having enough internal support in the coalition to "undermine the rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," the minister of National Security said that he is ready to use his power. According to him, "Netanyahu is at a crossroads, and he has to choose which direction he is going."

However, Ben-Gvir told the American newspaper that he is in no hurry to abandon his support for Netanyahu. He stated that he foresees a takeover by the center-left government if the current government is dissolved, and added that his career has only just begun. "God willing, I will go far," he concluded the interview.

Netanyahu often says in conversations with other statesmen that there are deals that he will not be able to pass because of the current government composition.

In another threat by Ben-Gvir in recent weeks to resign, he wrote on his social media accounts that "a promiscuous deal = dissolution of the government." Otzma Yehudit, the party Ben-Gvir heads, clarified a few days ago: "This is a red line. If such a promiscuous deal is signed, of the release of 2,000 murderous terrorists and a prolonged cease-fire - Benjamin Netanyahu does not have a government with us."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid sharply criticized the interview, writing on his X account: "The interview given by Ben-Gvir to the Wall Street Journal is a direct attack on Israel's international status, a direct attack on the war effort, harmful to Israel's security and above all proves that he understands nothing about foreign policy. I would call on the prime minister to restrain him, but Netanyahu has no control over the extremists in his government.

Minister Benny Gantz added: "It is permissible to have disputes, even with our greatest and most important ally, but they must be conducted in the relevant forums and not in irresponsible statements in the media, which harm the strategic relations of the State of Israel, the security of the state and the war effort at this time."