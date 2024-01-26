Israeli officials say ICJ ruling best Israel could hope for













Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments on the decision of the International Court of Justice





Israeli officials said the ruling on Friday by the International Court of Justice was the best result Israel could expect under the circumstances." South Africa failed in its efforts to stop the war," an official said. "There is no order to cease the fire or orders to take steps other than those we are already taking," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was committed to international law and had a right to defend itself. "The vile attempt to deny Israel this fundamental right is blatant discrimination against the Jewish state, and it was justly rejected," he said.

The foreign ministry welcomed the ruling on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Lior Hiait said in a post that the charge of genocide levelled against Israel was false and outrageous and constitutes a shameful exploitation of the Genocide Convention that is not only wholly unfounded in fact and law, but morally repugnant.

"As the Court recognized, on October 7th Hamas and other terrorist groups committed unspeakable atrocities against Israel and its citizens. Like every country, Israel has an inherent and inalienable right to defend itself against the terrorist onslaught it still faces. The vile attempt by South Africa to deny Israel this fundamental right was justly rejected."

South Africa however attempted to present the ruling as a win. "Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," the South African government said in a statement. "South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this Order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do."

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said her country was satisfied with the ruling. “The Court has given very very direct instructions. We are satisfied that the provisional measures that we sought to be addressed, would be addressed by the Court,” she said.

Hamas also responded to the ICJ ruling. A senior member of the terror group Sami Abu Zuhri said it was an important development. that "contributes to isolating the occupation and exposes its crimes in Gaza. We call for compelling the occupation to implement the court’s decisions."

Palestinian Foreign minister Riyad al Maliki said the judges assessed the facts and the lau and ruled in favor of humanity and international law.

"We call on all states to ensure that all provisional measures ordered by the Court are implemented, including by Israel, the occupying power. This is a binding legal obligation. The ICJ order is an important reminder that no state is above the law. It should serve as a wake-up call for Israel and actors who enabled its entrenched impunity."