Serious preparation in Israel for Iranian retaliation: Attack on several fronts within days

Amid ongoing threats from Hezbollah and Iran, Israel is on high alert , preparing for a broad attack by Tehran and its proxies in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr. The assumption is that a significant response could come from multiple fronts in the coming days, potentially coordinated by Iran with all its proxies: Hezbollah, the Houthis, and militias in Syria and Iraq.

Israel is preparing for the worst-case scenarios, even if there is no 100% certainty they will materialize. Moreover, Israel is not only preparing defensively but also offensively, and will respond harshly to any significant attack. There is no certainty about the timing of the attack, but it is expected to occur after Haniyeh's funeral in Qatar on Friday and could happen on Saturday or next week.

Like the Iranian attack in April, there are intense discussions between Israel and the international coalition led by the U.S. to thwart the attack and minimize harm to Israel. However, unlike the foreign reports following the April attack, it is uncertain if moderate Arab states will assist Israel this time, since they are publicly condemning the assassinations. This presents a significant test for the coalition.

On Friday, the British Defense Secretary is expected to arrive in Israel, with his country and the U.S. already coordinating relevant assistance. The U.S. is also increasing its presence in the region, preparing for a large-scale interception operation. It is anticipated that this attack will be broader than the Iranian attack on April 13, which targeted two sites, and may challenge interception efforts. The defense establishment is taking maximum precautions to minimize harm to soldiers, who have been instructed to move to shelters or underground bunkers. Non-essential personnel have been released.

"We have a checklist to be ready for all scenarios. There is no panic," a senior official familiar with the matter said.

CEOs were briefed by the head of the National Emergency Authority in the Defense Ministry, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yoram Lardo, who outlined various scenarios.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted an in-depth situation assessment on Home Front Command's activities since the war's outbreak, stating, "Israel is highly prepared for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. We will exact a heavy price for any aggression against us from any front."

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari made a statement Thursday night, emphasizing: "We are continuously assessing the situation , considering various scenarios and responses. At this stage, there are no new instructions or changes in Home Front Command's defense policy."

He clarified, “We have very good defense systems, and we have international allies that bolstered their forces in the area to aid us against these threats. However, our defense is not hermetically sealed. Therefore, I ask you to remain vigilant and continue following the guidelines. We are taking all measures to ensure your safety, and if there are any changes, we will update you immediately through all IDF and Home Front Command platforms and channels to allow appropriate preparations."