Thousands rally in Jerusalem calling to free all hostages held by Hamas





Israelis marching to Jerusalem calling to free all hostages ( צילום: גיל יוחנן )





After five days of marching from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, thousands of youth and their supporters demonstrated in an evening rally on Thursday in front of the Knesset, calling for the release of all of the hostages.

The march was organized by youth from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in collaboration with the surrounding communities, the National Scout Movement, and the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. Thousands of the participating youth called for the immediate return of all Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terror group.

1 View gallery The rally in Jerusalem ( Photo: Reuters/Ammar Awad )

Yamit Ashkenazi, the sister of Doron Steinbrecher, who was abducted from Kfar Aza and is held captive by Hamas, spoke at the rally. "My sister sent us a voice message on the morning of October 7 about her kidnapping, and with that sound, I go to sleep every night. We are flying all over the world, and demonstrating everywhere – Doron needs to know that we want her here, now."

Ashkenazi addressed the government, adding: "What have you done for all those hostages who are in the rain and cold under unimaginable circumstances? You need to fight for them and do everything to bring them back. We demand them back home now. Everyone's lives stopped on October 7 – we have no other way."

Makabit Mayer, the aunt of twins Gali and Ziv Berman, who were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip from Kfar Aza and initially declared missing, also spoke at the demonstration. "They are inseparable brothers, they worked and spent time together, and one day they disappeared into a dark and murky place. Gali and Ziv are abandoned to their fate, and their lives are in danger at any moment." Mayer described visiting the house from which they were kidnapped, depicting it as "full of holes and silence."