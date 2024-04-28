Israeli survivors, evacuees prepare for Mimouna celebrations amid war

Many Israeli households will celebrate the traditional Mimouna celebration that marks the end of Passover on Monday, which will look and feel different to many amid the war in Gaza, and especially to those who survived the horrors of October 7 and the evacuees from both the northern and southern parts of the country.

The injured

Rabbi Shachar Botzchak, 40, from Ofakim, who was injured when Hamas terrorists entered his city and opened fire on that Saturday, will host a Mimouna celebration for the first time in his life at his home. For years, Mimouna was held at his mother-in-law's house.

"This year it's on us to do it," he said, "there will be music, a lot of muffalettas (traditional sweet flatbread), drinks, and treats. The door is open to everyone, but I personally invited those who saved my life after I was shot – police officer Itamar Iluz, who picked me up after I was injured, and the United Hatzalah medic Gad Amar, who treated me,” he said.

“Their friends, who arrived armed, are also invited, of course. It will be a meeting of heroes and survivors, whose purpose is to remember that there is still good, sweet, and uniting things. A great courage was born In Ofakim, despite the great pain."

Botzchak added the meeting will allow them "to talk about our people and the great faith we have." He added: "The reason we hold Mimouna is so that a reserve soldier returning to Gaza or the northern border the next day will remember what he fought for. That a woman whose husband has been serving in the reserves for half a year will understand why she’s alone. This Mimouna is also for the orphans and widows who lost their loved ones. We want to talk about the importance of our lives here because we won’t let terrorists defeat us."

The evacuees

Over 100 evacuees from Kiryat Shmona, Kfar Yuval, Hanita, and Ya'ara on the northern border will celebrate Mimouna at the dormitories of the Yezreel Valley College in Afula. Mirit Lankry, 39, from Kfar Yuval, a mother of four, said: "I have memories of the Mimouna from a very young age. It's a beautiful tradition that I grew up with and pass it on to my children. The college administration made sure to organize an amazing Mimouna.”

Ronit Turgeman, Deputy Director of Human Resources at Yezreel Valley College, added: "On October 7, the college absorbed hundreds of evacuees immediately, and have since then been supporting enlisted students and faculty and conducting various volunteering activities for the community. The evacuees we host in the campus dorms have entered our hearts and become part of the college community."

The returnees

Sderot was established by Moroccan Jews who made Aliyah, so Mimouna is celebrated there annually, but everything will be quieter and more modest this year. Families holding the celebrations will do so at home, with a small number of guests or relatives. "This year's Mimouna is not as whole and sweet as in previous years," said Mayor Alon Davidi.

He added, "We can't really rejoice while our brothers and sisters, including our own Michel Nisenbaum, are being held by Hamas. On the other hand, holding Mimouna is an expression of our overcoming various challenges and the continuity of life." The Buhadana family’s Sivan and Elad and their children Talia, Noa, Tahel, and Yarin, have completed preparations. "Unfortunately and fortunately, life goes on, but we must not forget those who are left behind," Sivan said.

The soldiers

Nava Yifrach, whose two children serve in the IDF, is celebrating Mimouna for the first time this year. "For years I didn't want to celebrate," she said, "but my daughter, Afik, who was a platoon commander in Kerem Shalom and transferred to another role just before the war, told me, 'This year we have to celebrate,' and invited her entire unit.”

“I'm doing it for her, and honestly, I got carried away with the food. One of my sons is a commander in the Armored Corps Brigade. He fought in communities close to the Gaza border where one of his officers, Captain Eden Nimri, was killed. I really hope he can come home for Mimouna."