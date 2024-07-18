'October 7 is an attack on Americans,' say parents of Hamas hostage in RNC address

The parents of Omer Neutra, a 22-year-old Israeli American held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, spoke Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to a warm reception from the crowd who repeatedly erupted with chants of "Bring them home!" during their speech.

"Our son Omer is an American citizen. For 285 long days and nights, Hamas terrorists have been holding Omer in prison, in tunnels underneath Gaza," said Omer's mother Orna as Republican Party leader and former U.S. president Donald Trump watched from the stands.

Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Israeli American hostage Omer Neutra, speak at the RNC





“He was born in New York City, one month after 9/11. Eight months pregnant, I walked across the Queensborough Bridge toward home that day. And here we are 23 years later, and he’s the victim of another vile terrorist attack.”

"He turned 22 on October 14, 2023," she added. "And instead of celebrating with us and with his friends, he spent his birthday as the hostage of Hamas terrorists.

"Imagine over nine months not knowing whether your son is alive and waking up every morning, praying that he too is still waking up every morning."

“During the brutal October 7 attack on Israel, over 1,200 people were slaughtered — of them, 45 were American citizens. Where is the outrage? This was not merely an attack on Israel. This was and remains an attack on Americans,” said Neutra's father Ronen, adding that Trump called the family personally to voice his support.

In an earlier interview with Ynet, Ronen Neutra said the rehearsal responses were very positive, with many finding their speech very moving, but noted that they are not politically aligned with either Trump or his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.

"They said they couldn't remain indifferent. They said it was one of the most emotional speeches of the evening," he said. "We are not politically supporting anyone, not speaking about Biden or Trump. We just want people to know what's happening, that there are hostages who need to return, and that a deal should be reached now. Our goal is to raise awareness and apply pressure through the Republicans.

"The invitations to the Democratic convention close later, and we hope the hostages will start coming home by then. We are not willing to talk in terms of a month ahead; that's too long."