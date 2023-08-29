Disaster on hike in Croatia: Israeli woman fell and was killed

A 73-year-old Israeli woman was killed Tuesday during a trip to the Plitvice Lakes in Croatia. She fell from a great height during a hike with her family - and was killed on the spot. According to the Foreign Ministry, Israel's consul in Zagreb, Hadas Dolev, 'is on her way to the scene of the disaster to meet the family and help them during this difficult time.'

The Department for Israelis Abroad in the consular wing of the Foreign Ministry Affairs will assist the family in the process of transferring the body of the deceased for burial in Israel.

This is the third accident this month in which an Israeli citizen was killed, and it occurs about a week after Israeli citizen Avraham Moshe Rabinowitz, 30, was killed in a skydiving accident in the Swiss Alps. Rabinowitz was in Switzerland as part of a family vacation, where he went paragliding. After he was missing for several hours, the country's authorities found the parachute he used, and rescue teams from Zurich searched the area in cooperation with the local authorities, but he was found dead.

Three weeks ago, Stas Davidov , a 55-year-old Israeli, was killed during a trip with his friends to Mont Blanc in France , after falling from a great height. He was evacuated by rescue helicopter for medical treatment, but later was pronounced dead. According to the French news agency AFP, the accident, on the highest mountain in Western Europe, happened at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters, during a rockslide at the Gouter Corridor passage.

At the beginning of last month, two more accidents occurred that claimed the lives of Israeli citizens abroad. Alexander Segal, 48, from Petach Tikva, was killed in a diving accident in Malta. Segal went diving with his friends in the Chirkava area on his way to the Blue Lagoon. During the dive, he felt sick. The friends returned him to the beach and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.