Trump appoints 'The Apprentice' producer as special envoy to UK

President Donald Trump is in the midst of selecting a cabinet for his return to the White House on January 20, and the process is looking more like a reality TV show than good governance. After announcing the nomination of Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth for Defense secretary and the appointment of another Fox News host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, as the head of the U.S. Health Insurance Administration, Trump announced the appointment of "The Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett as his special envoy to the United Kingdom. In doing so, the president-elect is closing the circle with the man who brought him back into the spotlight 20 years ago as a television personality and saved him from financial collapse as a businessman.
"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday.
Burnett is part of the production team of successful reality shows such as "Survivor" and "The Voice," but is particularly recognized as the one who executed the production of "The Apprentice" and led it to tremendous prosperity on the NBC network from its rise in 2004 until its decline after 15 seasons in 2017. He was responsible for casting Trump, then a well-known businessman and a fading New York real estate mogul. Two decades later, the president-elect expressed his appreciation for this success. "Mark was known as the creator and producer of some of the greatest television shows ever, most notably 'The Apprentice,' and it's worth mentioning that he won 13 Emmy Awards." Over the years, Trump has praised Burnett for his contributions to his career in the entertainment industry and, according to one of the producers of "The Apprentice," Bill Pruitt, the Trump's public image was shaped by the show. "We created a myth," he said in an interview this year.
Burnett, who also previously served as president of MGM Studios, thanked Trump for his selection in a statemen:. “I am truly honored to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.”
As the president's special envoy, Burnett's appointment does not require Senate confirmation. This is in contrast to the expected appointment of banker Warren Stevens, one of Trump's major donors, who was selected to serve as the United States ambassador to London.
Why is a special envoy from the president needed in the United Kingdom, with which the United Kingdom has had normal relations for years? According to the appointment statement, Burnett "will work to strengthen international relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities and cultural exchange."