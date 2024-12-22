Trump appoints 'The Apprentice' producer as special envoy to UK

President Donald Trump is in the midst of selecting a cabinet for his return to the White House on January 20, and the process is looking more like a reality TV show than good governance. After announcing the nomination of Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth for Defense secretary and the appointment of another Fox News host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, as the head of the U.S. Health Insurance Administration, Trump announced the appointment of "The Apprentice" producer Mark Burnett as his special envoy to the United Kingdom. In doing so, the president-elect is closing the circle with the man who brought him back into the spotlight 20 years ago as a television personality and saved him from financial collapse as a businessman.

