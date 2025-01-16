Israel used Iranian presence to move into Golan buffer zone, Syria's new ruler says

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, met Thursday with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. During a news conference, the leaders announced the renewal of relations between the countries, following the overthrow of the Assad regime and the end of the Syrian civil war that began in 2011.

Al-Sharaa leads the jihadist organization Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which led the offensive that defeated the Syrian army and toppled President Bashar Assad. At the press conference, al-Sharaa addressed the situation in the region, saying that "Israel's advance in the region was due to the presence of Iranian militias and Hezbollah."

2 View gallery Syria's new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa with the prime minister of Qatar ( Photo: Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham/Handout via Reuters )

He added that "after the liberation of Damascus, I believe that they have no presence at all. There are pretexts that Israel is using today to advance into the Syrian regions, into the buffer zone"

According to al-Julani, "This excuse is no longer valid after the liberation of Damascus. We are ready to accept international forces in the buffer zone, so that the situation returns to the way it was before the Israeli advance."

"Qatar has a key role against Israeli advances in Syria and will play an active role in the coming days," added al-Sharaa.

The Qatari prime minister noted that during their meeting the two leaders also discussed "the Israeli takeover of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights." According to him, "Israel must withdraw" from the territory.

"I am pleased to renew Syria-Qatar relations after a 13-year hiatus," said the Qatari prime minister. "We welcome the positive steps taken by the new Syrian government, and we will provide the necessary technical support to renew the infrastructure. We look forward to future partnership."

He added that the "situation in Syria requires the lifting of sanctions from the country. The Emir of Qatar will visit Syria in the near future. We are in a new phase in Syria of construction and development. We will witness a surge in Qatari-Syrian projects in the near future."