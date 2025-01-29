Trump administration to cancel student visas of all 'Hamas sympathizers', White House says

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Wednesday to combat antisemitism and pledge to deport non-citizen college students and other resident aliens who took part in pro-Palestinian protests, a White House official said.

A fact sheet on the order said Trump would order the Justice Department to "aggressively prosecute terroristic threats, arson, vandalism and violence against American Jews."

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you," Trump said in the fact sheet. "I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before."

According to the New York Post, the order directs federal agencies to submit policy recommendations to the White House within 60 days and mandates the Justice Department to investigate cases of pro-Hamas graffiti on college campuses.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed to deport "Hamas supporters" from U.S. universities, a pledge he reiterated in a May 2023 rally. "When I am president, we will not allow violent extremists to take over our campuses. If you come here from another country and try to bring jihadism, anti-Americanism or antisemitism to our universities—we will deport you immediately," he said at the time.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstration at Columbia University, April 2024 ( Photo: AP )

Trump has also pledged to prioritize combating discrimination on campuses, particularly cases of antisemitism, and to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs focused on gender identity and racial equity. Within his first days in office, he ordered the removal of DEI initiatives from all federal agencies.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt announced Tuesday that Trump will soon sign an additional executive order on education, which will include cutting federal funding to institutions that promote curricula blaming the U.S. for systemic racism.