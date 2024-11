Air raid sirens sound across central and northern Israel

Air raid sirens sounded Wednesday evening in multiple cities and localities across central and northern Israel as residents were alerted to potential threats.

The IDF said that about five rockets were fired from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted. The military added that "fallen projectiles were identified."

1 View gallery Rockets intercepted over central Israel's Sharon region ( Photo: from social media )

Alerts were issued for Atlit, Avihail, Azriel, Bat Shlomo, Be’erotaim, Beit HaLevi, Beit HaZon, Beit Herut, Beit Yehoshua, Beit Yithak-Sha'ar Hefer, Beit Yannai, Binyamina, Bnei Dror, Bnei Zion, Burgata, Caesarea Industrial Zone, Carmel Forest Spa Resort, Daliyat al-Karmel, Ein Ayala, Ein Carmel, Ein Chod, Ein Hod, Ein Iron, Ein Sarid, Ein Shemer, Elyachin, Emek Hefer Industrial Zone, Even Yehuda, Fureidis, Gan HaShomron, Gan Haim, Gan Shmuel, Ga'ash, Geulei Teiman, Geulim, Givat Ada, Givat Haim (Ihud), Givat Haim (Meuhad), Givat Hen, Givat Shapira, Hadar Am, Hadera, Haniel, Harutzim, Havatzelet HaSharon, Herev Le’Et, Herzeliya, Herut, Hibat Zion, Hofit, Hogla, Kadima-Zoran, Kafr Misr, Kfar Avoda, Kfar Glickson, Kfar HaRoeh, Kfar Haim, Kfar Hess, Kfar Monash, Kfar Netter, Kfar Pinnes, Kfar Saba, Kfar Shmaryahu, Kfar Vitkin, Kfar Yavetz, Kfar Yedidia, Kfar Yona, Kfar Yona Industrial Zone, Lev HaSharon, Ma'abarot, Mikhmoret, Mishmar HaSharon, Mishmarot, Mishmeret, Neurim, Netanya, Neveh Yam, Nir Eliyahu, Nir Etzion, Nir Etzion Industrial Area, Nordia, Ofer, Pardes Hanna-Karkur, Pardessiya, Porat, Qadima-Zoran, Qalansawe, Ra'anana, Ramot HaShavim, Ramat HaKovesh, Regavim Industrial Zone, Rishpon, Ruppin Academic Center, Sdeh Warburg, Shfayim, Shoshanat Ha'Amakim, Talmei Elazar, Tayibe, Tel Itzhak, Tel Mond, Tira, Tira Industrial Area, Tnuvot, Tzur Moshe, Tzofit, Tzukei Yam, Udim, Wingate Institute, Yakum, Ya'af and Yemin Orde Youth Village.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported no immediate injuries or damages from the rocket impacts. However, some people sustained injuries while rushing to shelters, and others were treated for shock.

