'Stability in Gaza impossible with Hamas in power'

Joe Truzman: says there is going to be a significant security challenge for whoever rules Gaza after the war

Emily Schrader, ILTV
Israel is taking the right approach by seeking international partners to help manage post-war Gaza, according to Joe Truzman, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
However, Truzman cautioned about the hurdles ahead.
"There is going to be a significant security challenge for whatever post-war government takes over or for Israel, since there are Hamas elements and allies of Hamas that will survive," he explained.
Truzman underscored the need for a long-term solution in Gaza.
“I don't think Gaza can have stability with Hamas remaining in power,” he said.
