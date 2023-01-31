At least 2 hurt in suspected West Bank ramming attack

At least two Israelis were hurt on Wednesday, in a suspected ramming attack at a major West Bank intersection.
An IDF force nearby opened fire but the assailant fled and troops began a pursuit to apprehend him.
"A report was received regarding a ramming attack at the Tapuah Junction. Details to follow," the IDF said in a statement.
The two Israelis crossed the road and were hit by a van that accelerated toward them. Medical services transferred the injured to the Rabin Medical Center.
Hamas spokesperson praised the attack and said that "it is a response to Israel's crimes."
The attack comes in the background of the visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Earlier, in his press conference before leaving Israel Blinken said that the United States will continue to do all that is possible to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.
After concluding a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, Blinken said the U.S. opposes any move that is in opposition to the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, demolishing houses, and compromising the status quo at the holy sites revered by both Jews and Muslims, possibly hinting at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent visit to the Temple Mount.
In addition, on Tuesday it was also reported that the medical condition of an IDF officer injured in a terror attack on Saturday near Jerusalem’s Old City deteriorated. The officer is currently in a serious, but stable condition.