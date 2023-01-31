At least 2 hurt in suspected West Bank ramming attack

At least two Israelis were hurt on Wednesday, in a suspected ramming attack at a major West Bank intersection.

An IDF force nearby opened fire but the assailant fled and troops began a pursuit to apprehend him.

"A report was received regarding a ramming attack at the Tapuah Junction. Details to follow," the IDF said in a statement.

The two Israelis crossed the road and were hit by a van that accelerated toward them. Medical services transferred the injured to the Rabin Medical Center.

Hamas spokesperson praised the attack and said that "it is a response to Israel's crimes."

The attack comes in the background of the visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken .

Earlier, in his press conference before leaving Israel Blinken said that the United States will continue to do all that is possible to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

After concluding a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, Blinken said the U.S. opposes any move that is in opposition to the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, demolishing houses, and compromising the status quo at the holy sites revered by both Jews and Muslims, possibly hinting at National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent visit to the Temple Mount.