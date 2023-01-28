Shooting attack in Jerusalem injures two people

Initial MDA reports say a shooting in the City of David severely injured a 22-year-old man and a moderately injured a 45-year-old, both of which are sustaining injuries in their upper bodies; The shooter was neutralized on site

Two people were injured on Saturday morning from gunfire in the east Jerusalem neighborhood Silwan, located in the City of David.
    • The victims are a 22-year-old man who is in serious condition, and a 45-year-old man who is in moderate condition, both of which are sustaining injuries in their upper bodies.
    The suspect was neutralized by a civilian on site, police reported.
    The report came in from MDA at 10:42 am. Medics and paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the two injured men, and evacuated them to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
    Shooting attack in the City of David
    This is following the deadly attack that took place in Jerusalem on Friday night, taking the lives of at least seven people and injuring three. The event marked the deadliest terror attack in years.
