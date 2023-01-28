Shooting attack in Jerusalem injures two people

Two people were injured on Saturday morning from gunfire in the east Jerusalem neighborhood Silwan, located in the City of David.

Two people were injured on Saturday morning from gunfire in the east Jerusalem neighborhood Silwan, located in the City of David.

The victims are a 22-year-old man who is in serious condition, and a 45-year-old man who is in moderate condition, both of which are sustaining injuries in their upper bodies.

