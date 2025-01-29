Murderers and bombing attacks planners: Terrorists set for release in third phase

The Palestinians on Wednesday released the names of 110 prisoners set to be freed Thursday in exchange for Israeli hostages Gadi Mozes, 80, Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Agam Berger. Among the most notable names on the list is Zakaria Zubeidi.

As part of the deal, Israel will release 30 prisoners serving life sentences and 20 others with varying sentences in exchange for Berger. In return for Yehoud, 30 minors and female prisoners will be freed. For Mozes, Israel will release 30 prisoners, including 27 with varying sentences and three serving life terms.

3 View gallery Prisoners from previous release in Ramallah

Notorious terrorists among those to be freed

Zakaria Zubeidi – Arrested in 2019 for involvement in multiple shooting attacks near Beit El. In September 2021, he escaped from Gilboa Prison with five Islamic Jihad inmates but was recaptured five days later. He was sentenced to five years. Zubeidi previously served a lengthy prison term for commanding the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Jenin.

Ismail Radaideh – A life-term prisoner and member of Fatah’s Force 17, he murdered Greek Orthodox monk Tsiboktakis Germanos in 2001 and planned an attack on Hebrew University.

Mohammed Abu Warda – Responsible for the 1996 Jerusalem bus bombings on Route 18, which killed 44 people. He also orchestrated a deadly attack at an Ashkelon hitchhiking post that same year. He was sentenced to 48 life terms.

Ashraf Abu-Srour – A Palestinian Authority member convicted of shooting and killing soldier Shahar Vekart near Rachel’s Tomb in 2000.

3 View gallery Zakaria Zubeidi

Sami Jaradat – One of the terrorists behind the 2003 Maxim restaurant bombing in Haifa, which killed 21 Israelis.

Mohammed Kashua – Transported the suicide bomber who attacked the Hadera market in October 2004. He was sentenced to six life terms.

Mohammed Amoudi – Dispatched the suicide bomber responsible for the 2006 Tel Aviv shawarma stand bombing, which killed 11 people.

Tariq Bataran – Carried out a 2004 shooting attack that killed security guard Sami Kamlat.

IDF prepares to counter victory celebrations

After widespread celebrations in Palestinian cities following the previous prisoner releases, the IDF’s Central Command is taking steps to prevent similar events this weekend. The military faced challenges in stopping the demonstrations in earlier phases of the deal, especially in the heart of Palestinian urban centers.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Israeli intelligence will begin monitoring released prisoners the moment they leave prison, with the aim of disrupting potential victory parades and preventing public celebrations honoring convicted terrorists. The IDF has conducted situation assessments and plans to tighten intelligence operations surrounding the event.

So far, no prisoners released in the past week have been rearrested, and Israeli authorities are advising against immediate detentions, opting instead to monitor the situation over time.

3 View gallery Prisoners greeted in Ramallah

Meanwhile, hundreds of additional troops have been deployed to the West Bank to bolster both defensive and offensive operations. Military preparations include removing Palestinian flags from public spaces, setting up ambushes on roads leading to celebration sites, and, if necessary, conducting precise airstrikes near gathering areas as a warning.

Should large-scale rallies take place, security forces are prepared to disperse them by force if operational conditions allow it and approval is granted. However, stopping the celebrations remains a challenge, particularly in densely packed cities like Ramallah, Nablus, and Bethlehem, where thousands of unarmed civilians, including children and the elderly, often participate. Such scenes are broadcast live across the Arab world, complicating Israeli efforts to intervene directly.