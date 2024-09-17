Cabinet approves new war goal: Returning residents of north to their homes

Netanyahu has also signaled in recent days that Israeli patience has run out, as exchanges of fire in the north and the launches toward the communities of the Galilee continue unabated. In a security-strategic discussion that took place on Thursday with the participation of the prime minister, the heads of the defense establishment and ministers Galant, Katz, Smotrich and Dermer, Netanyahu said: "The situation in the north cannot continue. We need to change the balance and we must return the residents home. This will not be done without changing the balance against Hezbollah.

The IDF should prepare for a broad campaign in Lebanon."