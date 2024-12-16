Hostage release deal closer than ever, defense minister says; Netanyahu testimony postponed

Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that negotiations for a hostage-release deal are at their peak. Speaking to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Katz said the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors would not be obstacles in order to agree to a deal, and that Hamas has shown flexibility on these matters.

"In my view, we are closer than ever to securing an additional hostage-release deal," Katz said. "It is best to speak as little as possible abut it in pubic, he said, adding that the release will be in gradual phases. He also said that there would be a majority in favor of the deal in the cabinet.

3 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

3 View gallery Protesters demand the immediate release of hostages ( Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters )

3 View gallery Roadworks at the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

The Jerusalem District Court on Monday afternoon agreed to excuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from testifying as scheduled on Tuesday, although no reason was given publicly. "After hearing the sides, and amid special circumstances we've decided not to hold a court session tomorrow," the judges in Netanyahu's criminal trial said after a closed-door consultation.

Earlier on Monday a senior member of Hamas told Saudi Arabia's Asharq News that a deal for "the exchange of prisoners and a cease-fire," was closer than ever, "if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not disrupt the agreement." He said Hamas and the other Palestinian factions showed great flexibility when they agreed to a gradual ending of the war and the withdrawal of IDF troops according to an agreed schedule and called on the U.S. administration to pressure Netanyahu to see the deal through.

"The Gaza factions insist on a final end to the war, a full withdrawal of IDF forces from the strip, the return of displaced Gazans to their homes and a respectful exchange of prisoners," the Hamas official said adding that international mediators were working toward an agreement but had recommended that its details no be made public at this stage so as "not to provide Netanyahu with reasons to avoid making the deal."

A source close to the negotiations said that the U.S. administration and president-elect Donald Trump want a deal made as quickly as possible, even before the end of the year. "The factions are ready, the main issue is the Israeli position," the source said.

Protesters in Rehovot demand that the government accept a hostage release deal





Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the Hamas political bureau confirmed that negotiations were underway and said it was too soon to say what the outcome would be. He described the efforts of the Gaza ruling terror group as an attempt to overcome obstacles and bring abut an end to the fighting in the Strip.

He mocked Trump's threats to turn the Middle East into a hell if the hostages are not released by January 20, when he assumes office. "Is there anything worse than the hell Gaza has experienced for over a year? Israel has failed to free its hostages but for a few bodies after it killed them," he said.

Nazzal insisted that both the outgoing Biden administration and Trump's incoming one, must accept the demands of the Palestinian people and the "brave resistance."