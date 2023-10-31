Bill proposes national memorial day for October 7 massacre

In a joint initiative involving several political parties, Knesset members Naama Lazimi, Kati Shtrit, Eli Dalal, Moshe Solomon, Efrat Reitan, Tatiana Mazarsky, and Gilad Kariv have proposed the establishment of a national memorial day for the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7, which ultimately led to the current Gaza war.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"The tragic event that took place on Simchat Torah is one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history," Lazimi said. "So many innocent lives were lost, and the horrific tragedy that unfolded. A memorial day like this will provide all of us with an opportunity to remember the victims and hear the remarkable stories of those who defended our land with their lives. I hope that this proposal will receive broad approval."

1 View gallery The funeral of Lily and Ram Itamar From Kfar Aza ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

According to the proposal, the 24 of Tishrei – two days after the holiday of Simchat Torah – will be designated as a national memorial day to be observed in state institutions, IDF bases and schools. If it falls on a Friday or Saturday, memorial ceremonies will take place on the preceding Thursday.

On this day, flags at state institutions and IDF bases will be lowered to half-mast, and an official memorial ceremony will be held at a location determined by the government. The IDF chief of staff will issue a directive regarding the day's observance in IDF bases. The education minister will establish guidelines for marking the memorial day within the education system, including instructions on how to commemorate and special educational activities.