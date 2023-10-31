UK man releases mice painted in Palestinian flag colors at McDonald's

A pro-Palestinian activist has uploaded a video of himself infesting a McDonald's restaurant in Birmingham with scores of live mice spray-painted in the colors of the Palestinian flag.
More stories:
The shocking clip opens with a shot of three plastic crates, each filled with mice: one painted in red, one in green, and one in black. In the next shot, the man presents two license plates reading “PAIISTN – Free Palestine” before zooming into a cardboard box containing the mice, now intermingled.
The man, with a Palestinian flag draped over his head, is then shown opening the trunk of his car, which displays the “PAIISTN – Free Palestine” license plates. He takes out the box from the earlier scene and dumps its contents onto the floor of the Birmingham McDonald's as shocked customers can be heard screaming.
He is then heard yelling, “Free f—king Palestine!” and “Boycott Israel! F—k Israel!” as he dashes back to his car.
The video concludes with a graphic superimposed over the footage calling for a boycott of McDonald's, Starbucks and Disney for their supposed support for Israel.
A spokesperson for the fast-food giant confirmed the incident and said that the rodents were removed from the eatery, which was then fully sanitized.
The incident came after the company’s Israeli branch announced it would donate free meals to IDF troops in the war against Hamas. McDonald's Israel's involvement stirred anger and protest in various Arab and Muslim-majority countries. Branches of McDonald's in Turkey, Lebanon and Egypt faced vandalism, and demonstrations of support for Gaza took place outside McDonald's restaurants across the Muslim world, from Cairo to Malaysia.
Local McDonald's franchisees in Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon were quick to distance themselves, asserting that they have no affiliation with the Israeli branch, with some even donating to Gaza residents. They were joined by franchisees from other pro-Palestinian regions, primarily in the Gulf, who declared humanitarian donations for Gaza.
The company that operates McDonald's in Kuwait said in a statement, "What the Israeli franchisee did was a private and personal act, without the approval or guidance of the international company or any other franchisee, especially in the Arab world."
McDonald's franchisees around the world have independent discretion in deciding on charitable donations.
The incident comes amid a global surge in antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war. In Paris, Jewish homes and a Jewish-owned financial institution in the French capital's 14th arrondissement were defaced with Star of David graffiti overnight Tuesday.
A local resident informed the police about spotting an Arabic-speaking person involved in the act. An investigation is underway, and no arrests have been made so far.