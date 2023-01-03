Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount despite concerns of violence

Itamar Ben-Gvir went to Temple Mount on Tuesday, one day after he canceled plans to do so, after meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His surprising visit saw the minister of national security arrive with security, blocking other Jews from entering the site, revered by both Jews and Muslims.

The police participated in facilitating the visit, the plans for which were kept in secret.

"Our government will not succumb to Hamas threats," Ben-Gvir said. "Temple Mount is the most important site for the people of Israel, and we maintain our freedom of movement there," he said adding that threats must be met with an iron fist.

Ben-Gvir reportedly told Netanyahu in their meeting that there must not be capitulation to Hamas threats to retaliate, after the Gaza based terror group said the visit could ignite violence. He said he intended to carry out his plan in the coming days.

According to Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen, affiliated with Hezbollah, the Gaza-based organization i nformed Egyptian and UN mediators that "it would not stand idly by," and that "Ben Gvir's step would ignite the region."

The Palestinian Authority condemned Tuesday's visit in a statement claiming the visit is an unprecedented provocation.

Likud issued a statement late on Monday, denying reports that Netanyahu asked his coalition partner not to visit the site.

Former prime minister Yair Lapid, on Monday warned of repercussions of such a move.

"Itamar Ben-Gvir cannot be allowed to ascend Temple Mount, it's a provocation that will lead to deadly violence and will cost lives," he said at the opening of a faction meeting of his centrist Yesh Atid party.








