Israeli tanks push into built-up areas in eastern Rafah, residents say

Israeli tanks pushed deeper into eastern Rafah on Tuesday morning, entering the neighborhoods of Al-Jneina, Al-Salam and Al-Brazil, residents said.

"The tanks advanced this morning west of Salahuddin Road into the Brzail and Jneina neighborhoods. They are in the streets inside the built-up area and there are clashes," one resident told Reuters via a chat app.

2 View gallery Smoke billowing over Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

Video on social media showed one tank on George Street in Al-Jneina neighborhood. Reuters could not verify the video.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday at an economic forum in Doha that talks over a cease-fire in Gaza have reached a stalemate as Israel's operation in Rafah has sent things backward.

Al-Thani, whose country has mediated heavily between Hamas and Israel throughout the 7-month war, said Qatar will continue its role.

2 View gallery Displaced Palestinians leaving Rafah ( Photo: AFP )

Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday that its estimates that some 450,000 people have been "forcibly displaced" from Rafah since May 6, when IDF forces entered the eastern part of the city,

UNRWA added that "people are dealing with ongoing exhaustion, hunger and fear. No place is safe. An immediate cease-fire is the only hope."