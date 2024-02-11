After U.S., the EU pushes for sanctions on Israeli settlers while two countries veto

The European Union's foreign ministers are discussing sanctions against violent settlers, similar to the sanctions U.S. President Joe Biden issued against four Israelis for their actions in Judea and Samaria. Countries such as Ireland, Spain, Malta and Belgium introduced the move and are pushing for it in the EU. As of now, the Czech Republic and Hungary are preventing the unanimous decision of the EU, but Israeli officials fear that they will succumb to pressure and allow the sanctions to be approved.

Several member states were pushing for the formation of a "black list" of violent settlers, whose entry into the EU countries would be prohibited and economic sanctions would be imposed on them. The decision must receive the consent of all 27 member states of the Union in order to pass. At this point, two countries oppose the sanctions: Hungary and the Czech Republic. According to reports, while the Hungarian refusal is not expected to change soon, the Czechs are already "less opposed" to the move and may change their decision and remove the veto in the future.

3 View gallery Josep Borell pushing for sanctions against Israeli settlers ( Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar )

Among the officials promoting the sanctions are the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and representatives from Ireland, Spain, Malta and Belgium. Within the EU there are those who demand the adoption of an "extreme sanctions regime" against violent settlers. Until recently, Germany, one of the most central and important countries in the Union, prevented any sanctions regime.

Following Biden's presidential order, the U.S. imposed sanctions against four settlers, which caused Israeli banks to seize their accounts, out of fear of being accused of violating the American order. The European Union recently announced a special sanctions regime against Hamas, and now the internal pressure is increasing to balance the decision with a sanctions regime against violent Israeli settlers.

3 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden issued sanctions against Israeli settlers ( Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts )

"Since the conflict has broken out in Israel, this has become the number one issue on the meetings of the Foreign Affairs councils," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, said this weekend. Senior officials in Israel said that Hungary is currently protecting Israel against the sanctions, but there are worrying indications that the Czech opposition is not as strong as before, and that it is under heavy pressure to remove the veto.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ( Photo: Reuters )