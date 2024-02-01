Biden imposes sanctions on four West Bank settlers

U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday aimed at addressing Israeli settlers' attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.
As part of the move, the Biden administration announced it would impose sanctions on four individuals involved in such incidents, leading to the deaths or displacement of Palestinians in West Bank territories. Two senior U.S. officials shared the information with American news outlet Politico.
"One individual orchestrated and led a riot that included setting vehicles and buildings on fire, assaulting civilians, and causing property damage. Tragically, this incident resulted in the death of a Palestinian civilian," noted one of the senior officials. Others attacked farmers and Israeli activists using stones and clubs, leading to injuries. The official added that some of these individuals have faced prosecution within the Israeli legal system.
The designated individuals' assets in American financial institutions will be frozen and blocked, with foreign nationals prohibited from making payments or offering services to them, as revealed by officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the order.
The new sanctions come against increasing pressure on Biden, including some coming from within his party, urging him to adopt a firmer stance on Israel. Critics argue that Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip, in response to Hamas' attack on October 7, are perceived as a disproportionate reaction.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office addressed the sanctions against the four Israeli settlers and said the move was “unusual and has no place.”
“The large majority of settlers in the West Bank abide by the law, and many of them are fighting to defend Israel in recent days. Israel is acting against criminals in all places, therefore there’s no need for steps in the matter,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement