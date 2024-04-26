Pro-Palestinian protesters ignore ultimatum to leave Columbia U.

On Friday, a second ultimatum has expired, for Columbia University students protesting in encampments on campus to leave but was still ignored.

In a statement, Israeli university leaders and heads of research institutes, they said they were very concerned over the violence, antisemitism and anti-Israel expressions in American universities, while Palestinian and organizations and terror groups were being supported.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestine protesters encampment on Columbia University campus ( Photo: Stephanie Keith / Getty Images )

"There is no doubt that the leaders of American universities are working to fight such views, but they may require different tools than are available to them. The Israeli institution leaders committed to assisting Jewish and Israeli students and scientists to enroll in universities in Israel, if the so chose and "find a personal and academic home here."

Columbia university president Minouche Shafik wrote in an e-mail that although her ultimatum has expired, there was progress in the negotiations and the talks continued as planned. " For several days, a small group of faculty, administrators, and University Senators have been in dialogue with student organizers to discuss the basis for dismantling the encampment, dispersing, and following University policies going forward. We have our demands; they have theirs. A formal process is underway and continues. There is a rumor that the NYPD has been invited to campus this evening. This rumor is false," the message posted on the university's website read.

2 View gallery Pro-Palestine protesters encampment on Columbia University campus ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images )

Mentioning the claims that she had called on the NYPD to intervene came after over 100 students who protested on campus were arrested leading to criticizm of the president from all sides. Opponents of the protesters said Shafik had not done enough to prevent the protest from spreading.

Columbia's senate, representing faculty and students is expected to meet later on Friday to issue a warning to the president following some of her decision, primarily turning to the police to remove the encampment, last week. The warning would enable the senate to avoid a vote on Shafik's dismissal as some lawmakers, demand, out of concern that such a vote would further destabilize the university.



