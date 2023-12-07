IDF soldiers fight difficult battles in the streets of Shijaiyah, Khan Younis





IDF forces operate in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )









It is the 62nd day of the war against Hamas in Gaza. The 188th Armored Brigade, together with the Paratroopers and Golani Brigades, is operating on Thursday for the fourth day in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City, which has become the focus of the most persistent and difficult fighting since the resumption of the ground operation.

In the last day, there were more than 50 encounters with terrorist squads in the neighborhood, and nearly 200 terrorists were eliminated.

5 View gallery IDF forces operate in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The forces occupied the neighborhood from several directions, including from the border with Israel. The forces are also operating in the dense Shijaiyah marketplace, and most of the encounters involve the firing of RPG rockets from close ranges at the tanks and snipers.

The military estimates that it will take a few more long days to achieve operational control and clear the large neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Many of the Hamas battalion terrorists have remained in the neighborhood, contrary to what happened in other neighborhoods and towns in the northern Gaza Strip that the IDF took over. The forces have also so far located dozens of tunnel shafts in Shijaiyah, and have found signs on the ground left from the bloodbath and mass kidnapping that took place in Isarel on October 7.

Meanwhile, terrorist cell identified emerging from a tunnel shaft underneath debris in the Khan Younis area was neutralized on Wednesday, the IDF announced Thursday morning. One of the terrorists was armed with a rocket-propelled grenade. IDF ground troops directed an Israeli Air Force UAV to strike the terrorists. The IDF troops then destroyed the tunnel shaft.

Residents run through the streets of Jabaliya ( )





It was also reported that the 460th Brigade fought battles in the area of Jabaliya, where soldiers raided a military outpost of Hamas' Jabaliya Center Battalion. During the raid several terrorists were eliminated, according to the IDF. Forces also located a network of underground tunnels leading outside of the outpost, as well as a training complex and a munitions warehouse in the area of the outpost.

Naval forces, attacked terrorist infrastructures and military compounds of the terrorist organization using precision weapons and mortar shells.





Hamas launches rockets at Israel next to the tents of Gazan refugees ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )



