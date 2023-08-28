Nasrallah warns against targeting Hamas leader in Lebanon

Hassan Nasrallah on Monday warned Israel against targeting a senior Hamas leader who resides in Lebanon, vowing retaliation should such action be taken. "Lebanon will not be a backdrop for such aggression," the leader of the Iran-backed terror group said in a speech.

A delegation from an unnamed Arab country's intelligence services is set to arrive in Beirut to take steps to prevent an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Lebanese Nida al-Watan newspaper reported on Monday.

This meeting comes amid Israeli threats to assassinate Saleh Al-Arouri, a prominent leader of Hamas and founding commander of the group's military wing - Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, who resides in Lebanon. With tensions between Israel and Hezbollah reaching a boiling point, the meeting seems more urgent than ever.

The smart guess would be an Egyptian delegation, but this remains unconfirmed. The report said the delegation intends to convey the possible ramifications of an escalation in Lebanon, a country that is already in financial crisis.

The Hezbollah-affiliated "al-Manar" TV network referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's threats to assassinate Al-Arouri. Lebanese news website Alahed reported that Hamas views Netanyahu's threat as "empty", and that every Israeli attack will be met with an appropriate response.

These reports from Lebanon come amid Palestinian concerns that Israel intends to revert back to a policy of targeted assassinations, with Al-Arouri the prime target. Palestinian terror factions threatened severe escalations of violence if that were to materialize.

Saleh Al-Arouri

Reports indicate that along with their threats, Palestinian factions have taken tangible steps to bolster their security, both in Lebanon as well as the Gaza Strip. The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Akhbar newspaper reported Egyptian concerns and efforts to keep violence from reaching a boiling point and a full-blown military conflict.