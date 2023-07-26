Herzog places responsibility for national crisis on Netanyahu

President Issac Herzog on Wednesday said that the responsibility to find solutions that would benefit the country and its people is in the hands of those in power. "That is how democracy works," the president said.

Herzog's comments came two days after the Knesset passed the first bill in its judicial overhaul plan, curbing the reasonability clause that allowed the Supreme Court's oversight over the government's actions. The bill passed by a 64-0 vote after the coalition refused to participate. In the wake of the vote, hundreds of thousands protested around the country, some clashing with police as they blocked main roads in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Dozens were wounded, including 19 police officers.

President Issac Herzog

"Greater – even if not sole – responsibility to find solutions that will benefit the state and society as a whole, will always be with those who have the power, and the reins of government in their hands, he said. "I expect to see very soon, the words of reassurance turn into actions, and the messages of reaching out reflected in a tangible and binding work plan. We must all understand the challenge and the fateful consequences."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during the vote on the first bill in the judical overhaul

Herzog pleaded for violence to be avoided and called on volunteers in the IDF's reserves not to act on their threats to no longer serve. "I love you profoundly, and I admire your dedication, sacrifice, and deeply felt pain and concern. You are truly the best of the best. But at the same time, I am anxious the security of Israel would be harmed by the very threat not to volunteer or report for service, and even more so by their implementation. Please consider every move again and again. I trust you to keep the State of Israel stable and safe," the president said.

Protesters block the main Tel Aviv highway on Monday