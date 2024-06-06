Study shows 3,374 daily calories per person delivered in Gaza aid, debunking hunger claims

Israel has met and even exceeded international standards for humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, according to a new study by Hebrew University in Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University in Be'er Sheva.

The study examined aid transported into Gaza through Israeli border crossings between January and April 2024, countering international concerns of a possible famine in the region. These concerns had been raised by the international community and Israel critics, who also highlighted efforts by Israeli protesters to block aid deliveries.

On Wednesday, the United Nations warned that over one million Gazans – half the population – could face starvation (IPC Phase 5) by mid-July if the war continues. A report from the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations cited the exacerbation of Gaza's situation due to limitations on aid and the "collapse of local agrifood systems over the past eight months."

The study, led by Prof. Aron Troen of Hebrew University's Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment, and Prof. Dorit Nitzan of the School of Public Health at Ben Gurion University, refutes claims of widespread hunger and a severe humanitarian crisis. It concludes that Israel has adhered to international food aid standards during wartime.

The findings indicate a 53% increase in food deliveries to Gaza from January to April. Additionally, the nutritional aid provided by Israel met the per capita requirements for nutritional security set by Sphere Standards, the recognized international benchmark for nutritional security in war zones.

Findings

Amount of aid: The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT)—a Defense Ministry unit responsible for implementing government policies in the West Bank and Gaza Strip—approved the entry of 14,916 trucks carrying 227,854 tons of food into Gaza, averaging 3,729 food trucks per month, or 124 trucks per day.

Increase in food deliveries: The weight of food deliveries to Gaza increased by 57% over the four months surveyed. Significant increases were noted in specific food groups: nuts and seeds (1,435%), fruit (2,851%), vegetables (2,657%), dairy products and eggs (934%), potatoes (662%) and poultry and meat (97%).

Nutritional content: The average daily nutritional availability per person amounted to 3,374 calories, 101 grams of protein (12.1% of energy), 80.6 grams of fat (21.5% of energy), and 25.2 milligrams of iron. These figures meet the Sphere standards and the daily nutritional intake recommendations for the population's needs.

Methodology:

Researchers categorized food items and evaluated their quantities, assessing the nutritional value based on components. They calculated the overall energy (calories), protein, fat and iron content of all aid deliveries. These figures were divided by the exact number of Gaza residents, according to the local Gazan Central Bureau of Statistics. The average daily supply per capita was then compared to the standards set by Sphere Standards and the recommended supplies based on population.

"Despite the study's findings, the distribution of food and access to aid resources must continue to be monitored," said Prof. Dorit Nitzan. "It is vital that this work is guided by credible and transparent data to ensure appropriate nutritional aid and the health of civilians in Gaza."

Prof. Troen emphasized the importance of responding to accusations against Israel with facts and credible data. "Our findings clearly show that Israel is meeting its commitments to allow the transport of adequate nutritional aid to the population of Gaza during this emergency," he said