Houthis threaten global stability: How long can the world ignore them?

“They've been a threat to regional stability for a number of years now, since they came on the scene,” Fefferman told ILTV News. “They've fired multiple and very sophisticated ballistic and cruise missile attacks at Riyadh, at major oil facilities, at Abu Dhabi. A couple years ago, they fired over 400 missiles and drone strikes at Israel, primarily at the Tel Aviv area. And they've also severely interrupted international shipping going through the Red Sea. They've halted Suez Canal shipping by over 60% in the last year. So this is not just a threat to Israel. This is a threat to regional stability. This is a threat to international stability. And so it's a threat that must be dealt with in an international coalition manner.”