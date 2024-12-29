Palestinian woman killed in gun battle between Hamas and PA

Shatha al-Sabbagh, a communication student, was fatally shot in the head Saturday night in the Jenin refugee camp, reportedly by a sniper linked to Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces, according to the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian news agency Shehab. In response to her death, Jenin authorities declared a general strike in the city for Sunday.

Her brother, Moatasem Sabbagh, was a known member of Hamas’ Jenin Brigade and was killed in an earlier exchange of gunfire with PA security forces. The incident has reignited tensions between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

2 View gallery Shatha al-Sabbagh

Anwar Rajab, the official spokesperson for PA security forces, denied PA involvement in the killing, condemning it as “a heinous crime committed by lawless individuals who fired indiscriminately, resulting in Shatha's death and damage to a nearby house.” Rajab affirmed the PA’s commitment to enforcing the rule of law, pledging a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice. He urged residents to cooperate with authorities and provide any information that could assist in identifying the perpetrators.

The initial reports of Shatha’s death were circulated by Hamas-affiliated media, which frequently criticizes PA security forces, particularly since the PA launched a major crackdown on terror groups in Jenin. Hamas issued its own statement, condemning the killing and accusing PA security forces of escalating violence in the refugee camp.

“This heinous crime led to her death,” the Hamas statement read. “We reiterate our demand for the Palestinian Authority to cease attacks on our people in the camp, to embrace national initiatives to avoid further clashes, and to prevent the spilling of Palestinian blood.”

Hamas later acknowledged that Shatha’s brother was a member of its military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. The group accused the PA of deliberately targeting her. “The PA security forces killed the sister of our martyred Qassami fighter, Moatasem, in cold blood,” the statement said. “This criminal act is yet another addition to a dark record of actions against our people, including killings, arrests and torture.”

2 View gallery Shatha and her brother who was killed in fire exchange with PA security forces

Shatha’s family also held the PA and its security forces directly responsible. “We see this as a premeditated crime,” the family said in a statement. “This dangerous escalation reveals the transformation of the PA security apparatus into an oppressive force that terrorizes its own people instead of protecting their dignity.”

The PA’s operation in Jenin began roughly three weeks ago and has targeted militants accused of terrorism, arms trafficking, and attacks on PA security personnel. The campaign has resulted in the deaths of five PA officers and the arrest of numerous suspects linked to militant activities, including members of the Islamic Jihad.

The killing of Shatha Sabbagh has further inflamed the already volatile situation in Jenin, deepening divisions among Palestinian factions and highlighting the fraught relationship between the PA and armed groups operating in the West Bank.