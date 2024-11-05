Knesset approves bill banning teachers who support terrorism, cutting funds to schools

The Knesset on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban the employment of educators and cut funding to schools that express support for acts of terrorism or terrorist organizations.

The bill, proposed by MKs Zvika Fogel (Otzma Yehudit) and Amit Halevi (Likud), passed with 55 votes in favor and 45 against. "Terror supporters can no longer be teachers in Israel," Halevi said.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Under the legislation, the director-general of the Education Ministry will have the authority to summarily dismiss a public school teacher without prior notice if the teacher has been convicted of a serious security offense, terrorism-related crime or has publicly expressed support for an act of terror or called for one to take place. The director-general can also refuse to approve the hiring of such educators, with the decision subject to a hearing process.

Additionally, the bill grants the education minister the power to reduce or revoke state funding for schools found to have expressed or supported acts of terror or terrorist organizations, if the school administration should have been aware of such activities. This decision would also be subject to a hearing.

Presenting the bill to the Knesset, Education Committee Chairman MK Yosef Taieb (Shas) said, "The purpose of this legislation is to eradicate support for and identification with terrorism within educational institutions in the Jewish state. The influence of such sentiments on students is deeply troubling. This bill is essential and has been carefully deliberated. We cannot allow teachers in Israel who support or align with acts of terrorism."

MK Fogel, who chairs the Knesset’s National Security Committee, added: "Teachers are among the most influential figures on children and youth in Israeli schools. This bill aims to ensure that educators do not exploit their influence to encourage students to engage in terrorist activity and that schools do not condone such actions."

2 View gallery The bill's sponsors MKs Amit Halevi and Zvika Fogel ( Photo: Knesset, Wikipedia )

MK Halevi emphasized, "Today, the Knesset is taking a crucial step in the fight against our enemies by targeting the strongest foundation of terrorism—education. Terror supporters can no longer serve as teachers in Israel, and schools that align with terrorism will have their funding revoked by the education minister. The law ensures that Israeli students will be educated in justice, science and compassion—not in terrorism, injustice and barbarism. It is regrettable that this took us nearly two years, but better late than never."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: