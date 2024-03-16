Undercover forces arrested a wanted individual on Saturday in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, who was then handed over for Shin Bet investigation.

Undercover agents with drawn guns snag terror suspect at falafel stand





Dramatic footage released by the Palestinians, apparently from a security camera at the scene, shows the moment the suspect was apprehended while standing at a falafel stand in the refugee camp.

In the footage, the suspect is seen standing in front of customers, next to vendors distributing falafel portions, when suddenly a person with a backpack grabs his shirt and tries to pull him away from the stand.

The suspect and the vendors next to him resist, but then other undercover operatives draw their guns, prompting the vendors to raise their hands and stand back. The suspect is subsequently brought to the ground, along with one of the falafel stands behind him.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Earlier on Saturday, a terrorist opened fire toward the Jewish settlement in Hebron after infiltrating from the nearby Muslim cemetery and was neutralized by security forces. The attacker, Sheikh Mahmoud Nofal, was an imam of the Al-Qassam Mosque in Hebron and a Hamas operative.