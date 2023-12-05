IDF exposes Hamas use of civilian sites for military purposes in northern Gaza

The IDF reported on Tuesday uncovering additional Hamas military infrastructure embedded in civilian areas in the northern Gaza Strip's Al-Shati refugee camp.
According to the army, Hamas has been using civilian facilities, including schools and residential buildings, for launching rockets, storing weapons and conducting attacks.
The army said that this latest discovery in Al-Shati is indicative of Hamas' wider operational tactics in the area, highlighting the group's strategy of using civilian infrastructure for military purposes, which it consistently employs all across the Gaza Strip.
The use of such tactics by Hamas raises concerns over the safety and well-being of civilians in Gaza, significantly increasing the risk to the civilian population in the event of a military response by the IDF. This ongoing situation continues to be a source of tension and conflict in the region.
A government spokesperson said earlier Tuesday that Israel expects difficult fighting in the new phase of its war in Gaza but is open to "constructive feedback" on reducing harm to civilians as long as the advice is consistent with its aim of destroying Hamas.
"We're moving ahead with the second stage now. A second stage that is going to be difficult militarily," spokesperson Eylon Levy told reporters.
"Any constructive feedback that we get, any serious military strategic advice about how to target Hamas while minimizing harm to civilians, we will of course mention," Levy said.
"We are going to continue with our campaign to destroy Hamas, a campaign that the United States sees eye to eye with us about the strategic objectives of this war, that this war cannot end with Hamas still standing."