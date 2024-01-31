Gazans slam UNRWA in chats with soldiers

Soldiers manning the humanitarian corridor opened to allow civilians to leave Khan Younis to safe zones in Gaza, were surprised when some approached them and told them in Hebrew that UNRWA, the UN body established to care for Palestinian refugees, was bad. "F*ck UNRWA one man said.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

More than 100,000 Gazans passed through the humanitarian corridor leading out of Khan Younis this week. About 300 of them were identified as terrorists trying to escape, and were taken for questioning. but others were seen in video clips filmed by the troops, greeting the soldiers.

"May God bless you," an old man said before cursing UNRWA. In another video, posted by the IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, some of those evacuating from the city are recorded cursing Hamas and mocking the terror group as they asked where they were. "The Gazans hate Hamas, which is the only source and the only cause of all the suffering and destruction in Gaza," Adraee said.

Gazans curse Hamas at IDF checkpoint

In another video, published on Wednesday, a desperate Gazan refugee was recorded criticizing the leaders of Hamas in front of IDF fighters, on the way from Khan Younis to Rafah. Don't leave here," he said in Hebrew.

Gazans and IDF soldiers in checkpoint

In additional videos from Khan Yunis, released by the IDF in recent weeks, crowds of Gazans were seen in the humanitarian corridor west of Khan Yunis chanting "The people want to overthrow Hamas."

"In recent days we see more and more public criticism voiced by the residents of Gaza against the terrorist organization Hamas," The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Ghasan Alyan, said. "The residents of the Gaza Strip rightly prefer their well-being and the safety of their children over the continued military build-up by Hamas and the act of terror that harm them and their future."

1 View gallery Displaced Palestinians carry their belongings as they leave Khan Younis ( Photo: Mahmud Hams / AFP )