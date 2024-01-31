IDF commander vows to bring back his abducted troops from Gaza

Two IDF reserve companies have recently been deployed from the southern Gaza Strip, and the 99th Division has vacated the Netzarim Corridor, being replaced by an active-duty division that will carry out the task of parting the two parts of the strip. The 98th Division is positioned in the critical line of operation in Khan Younis .

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Their responsibilities include clearing the refugee camp in the western part of the city, conducting intelligence operations at the al-Nasr Hospital, and eliminating approximately 1,200 terrorists during a ground operation that lasted for over two months.

3 View gallery Tanks in Gaza ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Entering Khan Yunis in recent days is the 646th reserve company. However, the primary mission against Hamas forces in the area is being carried out by active-duty forces. Some of the soldiers, including those who joined this week, are no strangers to combat and have been fighting since the morning of October 7.

Among them is Major Bar Sonnenshein from Herzliya, serving as a platoon commander even as his fellow soldiers are held by Hamas terrorists in Khan Younis. With tired and weary eyes, he shares the difficulties he and his soldiers face.

He says he doesn't like to be interviewed, "Because every moment I'm with you is a moment I'm away from my soldiers." He added, "We're currently working alongside commando nuits, advancing from the south towards Khan Younis, on the edge of Rafah. We're moving the population, discovering numerous Hamas terrorist infrastructures, and neutralizing the enemy. Using tanks, we rapidly seize large areas of land before the infantry moves in to clear them out."

In the early hours of October 7, Major Sonnenshein assumed command of the tank unit operating in the southern sector of the Gaza Division in southern Israel. As events unfolded, he encountered intense enemy fire from all directions.

3 View gallery IDF soldiers in Khan Younis ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Despite the challenging circumstances, he displayed exceptional leadership by dismounting from the armored vehicle and engaging in close combat with terrorists. His courageous actions were instrumental in reclaiming key positions in the sector that had been previously controlled by Nukhba terrorists.

"I had four soldiers from our company abducted and taken here, to Khan Younis. We're determined to bring them all back safely," he says. "We strongly believe Hamas no longer has the right to exist. However, amid the war, we remain committed to upholding our values. We provide food and aid and recognize that 2.4 million Gazans have been caught in the middle of this forced war.

"Despite enduring four months of sleepless nights and inadequate meals, our resolve is unwavering. We're determined to exhaust every political and military effort to locate our missing soldiers. We understand that strategic maneuvering is crucial in achieving this goal. My role is to neutralize the enemy, dismantle their infrastructure, secure the release of hostages, and ultimately provide a brighter future for the residents of communities close to the Gaza border once this war is over."

3 View gallery Major Bar Sonnenshein ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Now in his 30s, Major Sonnenshein finds himself at a stage where others are completing their undergraduate degrees and starting families. However, his sole focus lies in one thing: "The sense that we're drawing closer. There, another uniform, here, another ID card, and another indication that we're making strides. Without an official cease-fire, we'll take every turn until we locate them."

Talking on the October 7 attack, he said, "We were ready for something smaller, certainly not something of that magnitude. The resilience exhibited by Israelis since that morning continues to inspire me today. We were outnumbered, but each individual there emerged as an Israeli hero in their own right.