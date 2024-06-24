Hamas to move political office from Qatar to Iraq, report

Hamas political leaders plan to leave Qatar and establish their political bureau in Iraq's capital Baghdad, the UAE's The National reported on Monday. The outlet claims that the decision to move was made to avoid pressure from Qatar and the U.S. to show flexibility in negotiations for a deal in Gaza.

The outlet said the Iraqi government gave its approval last month to Hamas and that Iran would be responsible for the security of the Hamas officials and their offices.

2 View gallery Senior Hamas leaders Khaled Mashal, Ismail Haniyeh, Mousa abu Marzouk ( Photo: EPA, Osama Faisal / AP )

The relocation of the Hamas political bureau was discussed by the head of the Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and representatives of the Iraqi and Iranian governments. Haniyeh also spoke on the phone with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, according to an Iraqi lawmaker who spoke to The National.

"There is no consensus among Iraqi political groups on Hamas’s move to Baghdad," the source told the outlet. "Some, especially the Kurds and some Sunnis, fear it will deepen differences with the United States. But despite the lack of consensus, the government’s decision to host Hamas will not be reversed."

2 View gallery Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ( Photo: EPA )

Another source told the outlet that some Hamas officials will remain in Doha to maintain relations with Qatar. He said Hamas security and logistics teams have traveled to Baghdad to oversee preparations for the move.

The National pointed out that a move of the Hamas political leadership to Iraq would make reaching a deal in Gaza, less likely.