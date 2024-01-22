IDF identifies 3 officers killed in action in Khan Younis

Major Ilay Levy, Major David Nati Alfasi and Captain Eyal Mevorach Twito killed as IDF expands operations in southern Gaza Strip; 3 soldiers severely wounded

The IDF reported Monday evening that three IDF 35th Paratroopers Brigade officers have been killed in action in the western part of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
They are Major David Nati Alfasi, 27, from Be'er Sheva; Major Ilay Levy, 24, from Tel Aviv and Captain Eyal Mevorach Twito, 22, from Beit Gamliel.
1 View gallery
סרן אייל טויטו ז"ל, רס"ן דוד נתי אלפסי ז"ל, רס"ן איליי לוי ז"לסרן אייל טויטו ז"ל, רס"ן דוד נתי אלפסי ז"ל, רס"ן איליי לוי ז"ל
Major Ilay Levy, Major David Nati Alfasi and Captain Eyal Mevorach Twito
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Another soldier from the 35th Paratroopers Brigade 202nd Battalion was severely wounded in the same battle.
Two more soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade's 603rd Engineering Battalion were also severely wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. The wounded were evacuated for medical treatment to hospitals, and their families have been informed.
