IDF says foiled 'imminent' suicide bombing plot in heart of Israel

The IDF and internal security service Shin Bet announced on Monday night they successfully eliminated a terrorist in the northern West Bank, who was reportedly planning an imminent major attack in the heart of Israel.

The operation involved the elite Duvdevan unit and Shin Bet agents in the village of Zeita, near the northern West Bank town of Arraba, close to Jenin.

The suspect, 34-year-old Mohammed Jaber was confronted while he was in a local grocery store. Upon being asked to exit the store, Jaber attempted to draw a weapon but was swiftly neutralized by security forces.

Officials said that Jaber was preparing to cross into Israeli territory, armed with both a firearm and an explosive device ready for detonation, with the intent to carry out an attack.

The operation, according to security sources, was executed based on precise intelligence provided by the Shin Bet. The rapid deployment and effective action of the Duvdevan unit were highlighted as critical to the mission's success. The source emphasized the ongoing high alertness and readiness of the security forces to respond to potential threats, noting that this proactive measure likely saved civilian lives.

This incident is part of a broader context of security challenges faced by Israel. The Shin Bet has reported thwarting over 250 imminent terror attacks since the beginning of the year. Despite these successes, the agency remains on high alert for potential future attacks.