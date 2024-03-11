Hostage release deal could be near, Israeli official suggests, but some hurdles remain

A deal for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza "might be possible" in the coming week "under certain conditions," a senior Israeli official said on Monday but noted that there are still hurdles to clear along the way.
Read more:
The official asserted that an Israeli ground offensive into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering, was a just matter of time despite U.S. President Joe Biden's misgivings about such a move. "An operation in Rafah will happen... the question is when - because there are many complexities here," the official said.
During discussions on the hostage situation, the Security Cabinet reviewed a proposal to broaden the negotiation team's mandate, which was unanimously rejected by all members.
Following a meeting between Mossad Director David Barnea and CIA Director William Burns last Saturday, Israeli officials believe there remains an opportunity for progress in the hostage negotiations during Ramadan.
Qatari newspaper The New Arab reported on Monday that Burns explored the possibility of a brief cease-fire to facilitate negotiations during his visit
An Egyptian source indicated that discussions focused on a new approach: instead of adhering to a predefined list of live hostages, Hamas would provide an initial list of those held by it directly, as opposed to other terrorist factions or gangs in Gaza, or those known to be alive. Intermediaries would then receive a comprehensive list of hostages held by various groups in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli officials assert that Hamas, maintaining a rigid stance, shows no interest in reaching an agreement. They argue that Hamas wants to enter Ramadan with its population suffering and international blame on Israel, believing that increased hardship for its people will pressure Israel for more favorable negotiation terms.
"At this time, it does not want to advance a deal. All mediations, led by the United States, including President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, innocently believe that the deal is not progressing because Hamas does not want it, not because Israel is unwilling to compromise on terms," they said.