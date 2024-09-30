Israeli special ops breech Hezbollah tunnels near border, report









IDF strikes targets in South Lebanon





IDF special ops fighters entered Hezbollah rockets along the Lebanese border with Israel to gather intelligence and in preparation for the military's possible land offensive that could come as early as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

In the report, the raids took place in recent months as part of the IDF's attempts to diminish Hezbollah's military capabilities along the border.

Officials told the paper that the timing of an IDF ground offensive could change and that The Israeli government was under heavy pressure from the Biden administration, to avoid an extensive operation.

On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden said a broader conflict must be avoided and that he along with French president Emmanuel Macron and other allies were working hard to secure a temporary cease-fire that would allow for a diplomatic solution to the conflict to be agreed.

ABC News reported on Sunday that the military may soon launch small scale attacks across the border into Lebanon to debilitate Hezbollah's positions there. American officials told the network that a ground offensive if launched, would be limited in scope." The key is fulfilling the promise to Israelis that the tens of thousands displaced from northern Israel will be able to go home. To do that, decapitating Hezbollah is not enough, " the officials said