'They’re coming back, but you’re not': Grieving mother shares poignant post as IDF hostages come home

Adva Avramovich, the mother of lookout Corporal Noam Avramovich, who was killed during the October 7 Hamas attack on the Nahal Oz base, posted a poignant photo Saturday of her daughter with two fellow soldiers—Naama Levy and Liri Albag—just a day before the assault.
Levy and Albag are among four hostages released Saturday as part of the hostage exchange deal.
"68 Saturdays since that one. They’re coming back, my child. But you are not," Avramovich wrote on Facebook. "This photo, which you sent me on the afternoon of October 6 from Nahal Oz, the site of destruction, has been my keepsake. I’ve asked everyone I’ve spoken to over the past months not to post it online. It’s the image I want to greet them with upon their return. This is how I wanted to remember them. They’re on their way home."
Levy and Albag were freed alongside Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa, also kidnapped from Nahal Oz during the Hamas attack.
Hamas sources told the Saudi outlet Asharq that their military wing will transfer the hostages to the Red Cross "ahead of schedule." The transfer process, which began before noon, was scheduled for around 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, at the entrance to the Albag family’s village of Yarhiv, a sign expressed the community’s anticipation: "The South Sharon Regional Council and its communities are thrilled at the news of her return. True joy will come when we know she is safely home, embraced by her family. We ask all residents to respect the family’s privacy and give them time and space."
The council reaffirmed its ongoing commitment: "Our fight is not over until Tamir Nimrodi of Nir Yitzhak and all remaining hostages return home."