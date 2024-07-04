Officer killed in Hezbollah rocket attack on Golan base

Major (Res.) Itay Galea, aged 38 from Ramat Gan was killed in the Hezbollah attack on a military base on the Golan Heights in northern Israel on Thursday, the military said. He was survived by his pregnant wife and two daughters.

Over 200 rockets and missiles and dozens of drones were launched by the Iran-backed terror group at the Galilee and Golan region in the morning hours in retaliation for the targeted killing of Muhammad Neamah Nasser, the commander of Hezbollah's Aziz battalion.

