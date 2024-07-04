Officer killed in Hezbollah rocket attack on Golan base

Major (Res.) Itay Galea, aged 38 from Ramat Gan was killed in the Hezbollah attack on a military base on the Golan Heights in northern Israel on Thursday, the military said. He was survived by his pregnant wife and two daughters.
Over 200 rockets and missiles and dozens of drones were launched by the Iran-backed terror group at the Galilee and Golan region in the morning hours in retaliation for the targeted killing of Muhammad Neamah Nasser, the commander of Hezbollah's Aziz battalion.
Hezbollah said his death would be avenged and that it would target areas that had not yet come under attack. The massive barrage caused major brushfires all along the north. Some 25 firefighting teams and 9 aircraft participated in the efforts to extinguish the fires prompting the police to close down major highways.
The IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in response to the barrages with air raids and artillery fire.